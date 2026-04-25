Deontae Lawson News: In line to join Philly
Lawson is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.
Lawson was a standout at linebacker for Alabama, notching two All-SEC sections and leading the team with 89 tackles last season. The Eagles feature one of the NFL's top linebacker corps, so Lawson may need to work his way up to a prominent role, potentially through the practice squad.
Deontae Lawson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deontae Lawson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deontae Lawson See More