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Deontae Lawson News: In line to join Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Lawson is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Lawson was a standout at linebacker for Alabama, notching two All-SEC sections and leading the team with 89 tackles last season. The Eagles feature one of the NFL's top linebacker corps, so Lawson may need to work his way up to a prominent role, potentially through the practice squad.

Deontae Lawson
 Free Agent
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