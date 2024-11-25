Deonte Banks Injury: Dealing with rib injury

Banks injured his ribs during Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers and was estimated as a limited practice participant Monday.

Banks underwent X-rays after Sunday's loss, and the imaging revealed that the 2023 first-round pick suffered an injury to his ribs. Monday's session was a walkthrough, so Banks' status for Thursday's game against the Cowboys will become more clear over the next two days. Through 11 regular-season gams, Banks has logged 43 tackles (33 solo), seven pass defenses and one forced fumble.