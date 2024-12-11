Fantasy Football
Deonte Banks

Deonte Banks Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Banks (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Banks was unavailable for the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Saints, but Wednesday's limited practice session suggests he could return to the field as soon as Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. The 2023 first round pick's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he'll be sidelined for the third consecutive game Sunday.

Deonte Banks
New York Giants
More Stats & News
