Deonte Banks Injury: Limited Wednesday
Banks (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Banks was unavailable for the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Saints, but Wednesday's limited practice session suggests he could return to the field as soon as Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. The 2023 first round pick's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he'll be sidelined for the third consecutive game Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now