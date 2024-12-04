Deonte Banks Injury: Still nursing ribs injury

Banks (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Banks was sidelined for the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys after practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week, so Wednesday's DNP could be an indication that his groin injury has worsened. The 2023 first-round pick likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to return for a Week 14 matchup against the Saints.