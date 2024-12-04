Fantasy Football
Deonte Banks Injury: Still nursing ribs injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Banks (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Banks was sidelined for the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys after practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week, so Wednesday's DNP could be an indication that his groin injury has worsened. The 2023 first-round pick likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday in order to return for a Week 14 matchup against the Saints.

Deonte Banks
New York Giants
