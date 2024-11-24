Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Deonte Banks headshot

Deonte Banks Injury: Undergoing X-rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 2:31pm

Banks (undisclosed) will undergo X-rays following Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear what Banks is getting imaging for, but the results of those tests will determine his availability for the Giants' upcoming game against the Cowboys on Thursday. Banks finished Sunday's loss with six tackles (five solo), and if he were to miss time, Adoree' Jackson would likely start at corner alongside Cor'Dale Flott.

Deonte Banks
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now