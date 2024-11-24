Deonte Banks Injury: Undergoing X-rays

Banks (undisclosed) will undergo X-rays following Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

It's unclear what Banks is getting imaging for, but the results of those tests will determine his availability for the Giants' upcoming game against the Cowboys on Thursday. Banks finished Sunday's loss with six tackles (five solo), and if he were to miss time, Adoree' Jackson would likely start at corner alongside Cor'Dale Flott.