Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deonte Banks headshot

Deonte Banks Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. NOLA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Banks (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Banks will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a rib injury, and his next chance to play will be Week 15 against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 15. Adoree' Jackson played every single defensive snap during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys, and he'll likely do so again Sunday due to Banks' injury.

Deonte Banks
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now