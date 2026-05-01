Deonte Banks News: Doesn't get fifth-year option
The Giants have declined Banks' fifth-year option, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
New York had high expectations for Banks when the team selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Maryland product has largely disappointed. Banks has managed to stay mostly healthy during his first three NFL campaigns, playing in 45 of a possible 51 regular-season games, but after starting every contest in which he participated from 2023-2024, he logged just six starts over 16 contests last year. Banks appears set to compete for playing time with second-round pick Colton Hood and free-agent acquisition Greg Newsome during the upcoming season.
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