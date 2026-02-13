Deonte Banks News: Has reduced defensive role in 2025

Banks played in 16 games (six starts) during the 2025 campaign, tallying 31 tackles and five defensed passes. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 622 yards and a touchdown.

After starting each of the first 29 regular-season games of his NFL career, Banks couldn't hold onto a starting role last season, as Paulson Adebo and Cor'Dale Flott (knee) emerged as the Giants' starting outside cornerbacks when healthy. That unsurprisingly resulted in Banks logging career-low marks in defensive snaps (457), tackles (31) and defensed passes (five). Banks did, however, get his first professional action as a kick returner, and the highlight of his campaign was a 95-yard kick-return TD in Week 17. Banks will be in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2026, and given his reduction in defensive playing time last year, it seems unlikely New York will pick up his fifth-year option.