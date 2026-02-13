Deonte Banks headshot

Deonte Banks News: Has reduced defensive role in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Banks played in 16 games (six starts) during the 2025 campaign, tallying 31 tackles and five defensed passes. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 622 yards and a touchdown.

After starting each of the first 29 regular-season games of his NFL career, Banks couldn't hold onto a starting role last season, as Paulson Adebo and Cor'Dale Flott (knee) emerged as the Giants' starting outside cornerbacks when healthy. That unsurprisingly resulted in Banks logging career-low marks in defensive snaps (457), tackles (31) and defensed passes (five). Banks did, however, get his first professional action as a kick returner, and the highlight of his campaign was a 95-yard kick-return TD in Week 17. Banks will be in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2026, and given his reduction in defensive playing time last year, it seems unlikely New York will pick up his fifth-year option.

Deonte Banks
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deonte Banks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deonte Banks See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
48 days ago
NFL Week 12 Game Previews: Panthers-49ers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 12 Game Previews: Panthers-49ers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
82 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 12 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 12 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
84 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Burrow, Rodgers, Jacobs All Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Burrow, Rodgers, Jacobs All Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
84 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 12 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 12 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
84 days ago