Deonte Banks News: Returning to action Week 16

Banks (ribs) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks missed the Giants' past three contests due to an injury to his ribs, but he was limited in practice all week and will be able to return to game action Sunday. The second-year defender will look to slow down a Falcons passing attack led by rookie Michael Penix, who will be making his first NFL start. Banks has been a near every-down player for New York when healthy this season.