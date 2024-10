Harty (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Harty missed Week 5 against the Bengals due to a knee injury, but he was able to return for Week 6 against the Commanders, during which he logged 47 kick return yards and four punt return yards while playing eight snaps on special teams. Harty will have two more chances to return to the practice field ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.