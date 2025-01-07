Deonte Harty Injury: Logs full practice in return

Harty (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Harty has been on the Ravens' injured reserve since Oct. 19 due to a knee injury. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Tuesday, and on the same day he ended up going through practice without any restrictions. If he's able to participate in practice fully over the next two days, Harty could be activated from IR and play in the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Steelers on Saturday.