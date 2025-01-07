Deonte Harty Injury: Practice window opens
The Ravens announced Tuesday that Harty (knee) has been designated for return from injured reserve.
Harty's 21-day practice window now opens, making him eligible to return to action potentially as early as Saturday's wild-card round playoff matchup against the Steelers. A knee injury has kept Harty sidelined since Week 6, but once cleared to play, he's expected to resume handling a key role in the return game for Baltimore.
