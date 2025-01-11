Deonte Harty Injury: Won't return from IR
The Ravens did not activate Harty (knee) from injured reserve before Saturday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Harty had his 21-day practice window open Wednesday and produced a FP-DNP-FP practice log. However, the 27-year-old wideout hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday's playoff game. Harty could be activated off IR for the AFC divisional round if the Ravens were to win Saturday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now