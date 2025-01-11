Fantasy Football
Deonte Harty headshot

Deonte Harty Injury: Won't return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 3:59pm

The Ravens did not activate Harty (knee) from injured reserve before Saturday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harty had his 21-day practice window open Wednesday and produced a FP-DNP-FP practice log. However, the 27-year-old wideout hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday's playoff game. Harty could be activated off IR for the AFC divisional round if the Ravens were to win Saturday's contest.

Deonte Harty
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
