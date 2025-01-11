Deonte Harty Injury: Won't return from IR

The Ravens did not activate Harty (knee) from injured reserve before Saturday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Harty had his 21-day practice window open Wednesday and produced a FP-DNP-FP practice log. However, the 27-year-old wideout hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday's playoff game. Harty could be activated off IR for the AFC divisional round if the Ravens were to win Saturday's contest.