Harty (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Despite logging back-to-back full practices to end Week 6 prep, Harty still drew a questionable tag. However, he's officially received the green light to return to game action after missing last week's nail-biting win over the Bengals. Harty has played primarily on special teams this season, logging 81 punt-return and 51 kick-return yards through four appearances.