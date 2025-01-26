Derek Barnett News: Solid production in 2024

Barnett finished the 2024 regular season with 26 total tackles (15 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 16 games.

Barnett saw a slight uptick in his production in 2024, and scored a pair of touchdowns on fumble recoveries in Week 11 against the Cowboys and Week 18 versus the Titans. Barnett will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll potentially be looking for a new suitor in 2025.