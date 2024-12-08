Derek Carr Injury: Getting concussion check

Carr departed Sunday's game at the Giants in the fourth quarter due to a left hand injury and to be evaluated for a concussion, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Considering his exit occurred in the waning minutes of the contest, Carr will finish Week 14 with 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 20-for-31 passing and two carries for 12 yards. Jake Haener took over for Carr under center, while Spencer Rattler is serving as the emergency third quarterback Sunday.