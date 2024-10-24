Fantasy Football
Derek Carr headshot

Derek Carr Injury: Idle for Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Carr (oblique) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr was able to resume throwing earlier this week, but with his left oblique strain continuing to keep him from taking part in practice drills, he's trending toward missing a third straight game Sunday against the Chargers. Rookie Spencer Rattler took reps with the first-team offense Thursday and looks on track to make another start in place of Carr.

Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints
