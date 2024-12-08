Derek Carr Injury: Leaves stadium with hand in cast

Carr left MetLife Stadium with his left hand in a cast following Sunday's 14-11 win against the Giants, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr departed Sunday's game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter after leaping over teammate Kevin Austin and a Giants defender, landing hard on his upper body in the process. He underwent a concussion check in addition to suffering the hand issue, and interim coach Darren Rizzi relayed afterward that Carr could be in the protocol for head injuries, too, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Carr thus may be in danger of missing time due to the pair of health concerns. Jake Haener stepped in for Carr on Sunday but didn't attempt a pass, while Spencer Rattler served as the emergency third quarterback.