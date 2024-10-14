Derek Carr Injury: No-go on practice estimate

Carr (oblique) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Carr's projected lack of activity to begin Week 7 prep comes as no surprise considering he's expected to miss multiple games due to a strained oblique that he picked up in Week 5. Rookie Spencer Rattler filled in for Carr under center during Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers, completing 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while taking four carries for 27 yards. Carr's is trending toward being ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Broncos, but the Saints haven't made the call yet.