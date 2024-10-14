Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Derek Carr headshot

Derek Carr Injury: No-go on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 15, 2024 at 2:36pm

Carr (oblique) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Carr's projected lack of activity to begin Week 7 prep comes as no surprise considering he's expected to miss multiple games due to a strained oblique that he picked up in Week 5. Rookie Spencer Rattler filled in for Carr under center during Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers, completing 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while taking four carries for 27 yards. Carr's is trending toward being ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Broncos, but the Saints haven't made the call yet.

Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News