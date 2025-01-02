Fantasy Football
Derek Carr Injury: No practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Carr (left hand) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Carr thus will have one more opportunity to prove the health of his left hand Friday, or else risk missing a fourth game in a row to end the campaign. Spencer Rattler is lined up for another start under center for the Saints if Carr ultimately is inactive Sunday at Tampa Bay.

