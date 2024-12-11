Derek Carr Injury: No practice Wednesday

Carr (left hand/concussion) officially didn't practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Carr fractured his left hand this past Sunday at the Giants and also entered the concussion protocol afterward. As of Wednesday, he's still dealing with swelling in the hand in question, and interim coach Darren Rizzi considers Carr's situation to be "day-to-day, week-to-week," per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Both Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler took first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, and an announcement on who will be the Saints' starting QB in place of Carr on Sunday versus the Commanders is expected to be made by Friday, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.