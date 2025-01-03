Derek Carr Injury: Not spotted at practice
Carr (left hand) isn't present for the start of Friday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
It isn't yet clear if the Saints will rule Carr out Friday or further extend the charade of him possibly returning this season to play through a broken hand for a 6-11 team. Either way, Spencer Rattler likely will be under center for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now