Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derek Carr headshot

Derek Carr Injury: Not spotted at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Carr (left hand) isn't present for the start of Friday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

It isn't yet clear if the Saints will rule Carr out Friday or further extend the charade of him possibly returning this season to play through a broken hand for a 6-11 team. Either way, Spencer Rattler likely will be under center for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now