Derek Carr Injury: Officially doubtful, won't start

Carr (head/hand) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr hasn't practiced this week, and while it's possible he clears concussion protocol by Sunday, the Saints have already named Jake Haener as their Week 15 starter. If anything, Carr likely would just be available as the emergency No. 3 QB, behind both Haener and Spencer Rattler.