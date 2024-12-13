Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derek Carr headshot

Derek Carr Injury: Officially doubtful, won't start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Carr (head/hand) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr hasn't practiced this week, and while it's possible he clears concussion protocol by Sunday, the Saints have already named Jake Haener as their Week 15 starter. If anything, Carr likely would just be available as the emergency No. 3 QB, behind both Haener and Spencer Rattler.

Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now