Derek Carr Injury: Predictably ruled out

Carr (hand/concussion) will not play Sunday against the Commanders, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

This was effectively a given considering Carr hasn't practiced all week and never cleared concussion protocol. Jake Haener will take over as the Week 15 starter and will be without the majority of the team's top targets with Chris Olave (concussion) and Bub Means (ankle) failing to be activated off injured reserve for the contest.