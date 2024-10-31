Derek Carr Injury: Remains limited in practice

Carr (oblique) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Since straining his left oblique Week 5 at Kansas City, Carr has missed three consecutive games and didn't practice until this Wednesday, but he's now cobbled together back-to-back capped sessions. There's an expectation that Carr will return to action Sunday in Carolina, but it remains to be seen how he'll be listed on Friday's injury report, and who else may be available to the offense. Among skill players on the active roster, RB Alvin Kamara remains limited by hand and rib fractures and WRs Bub Means (ankle) and Cedrick Wilson (hip) also are banged-up, but Carr at least will have top WR Chris Olave and TE Juwan Johnson (shoulder) at his services.