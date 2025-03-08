Derek Carr Injury: Restructuring contract with NOLA

Carr (hand) and the Saints are working towards converting most of his money into a signing bonus to create salary cap space, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Carr and the Saints spent multiple weeks discussing options on how to reduce the quarterback's salary cap hit. Converting Carr's salary to a signing bonus appears to be the route the two sides are going and will clear up about $30 million in cap space, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, and all but guarantees that the 2014 second-round pick will return to New Orleans for a third season. Carr missed seven games in 2024 due to a left oblique injury and a fractured left hand, and he finished the regular season completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions across 10 games.