Derek Carr Injury: Ruled out for Week 17

Carr (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carr still hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion and a left hand fracture Week 14 at the Giants. He seemingly cleared concussion protocol last week, and reportedly doesn't want to be shut down for the season, but it won't come as any surprise if he also ends up missing Week 18. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start this Sunday against the Raiders.