Derek Carr Injury: Ruled out for Week 18

Carr (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Reports suggested Carr was unlikely to play again this season after he suffered a concussion and broken left hand during a Week 14 win over the Giants. Interim coach Darren Rizzi decided to treat it as a week-to-week matter, at least publicly, but Carr never even returned to practice. Spencer Rattler will make another start Sunday, with Carr then having plenty of time to recover this winter and get back to full strength before OTAs. Carr doesn't currently have any guaranteed money for the final two seasons of his four-year contract, but it'll be difficult for the Saints to move on and absorb a huge dead cap hit given their unusual salary-cap situation/management. Carr's $30 million base salary and $10 million roster bonus for 2025 both become guaranteed in mid-March, which means there will be some kind of renegotiation/restructure before then even if the Saints plan to keep him around as their starting QB for 2025. Carr will turn 34 shortly thereafter, at the end of March.