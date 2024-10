Carr (oblique) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Chargers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Carr has been tending to an oblique injury since a Week 5 loss at Kansas City, resulting in three straight absences. He hasn't practiced in the meantime, so his activity level in the coming days may be key for his odds to return to action next Sunday in Carolina. Spencer Rattler will continue to start under center for the Saints in Week 8.