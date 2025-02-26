Derek Carr Injury: Viewed as starter

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday that he views Carr (hand) as the team's starting quarterback heading into the 2025 season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Loomis said that he believes the Saints "can win with" Carr, echoing the tone of new head coach Kellen Moore, who said earlier this month that the 33-year-old is a "tremendous starting quarterback in this league." Regardless of New Orleans' enthusiasm, Carr's $51.4 million cap hit for 2025 poses a significant hurdle that the team will have to address in order to maneuver properly in free agency. Terrell reports that restructuring Carr's contract could free up $31 million in cap space for the 2025 season, at the cost of making his cap hit in 2026 -- the final year of his contract -- roughly $69 million. Carr is recovering from an injury-riddled campaign in which he most notably missed the final four games of the season due to a broken bone in his non-throwing hand.