Derek Carr Injury: Week-to-week, won't go on IR

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Monday that Carr (hand) is considered week-to-week due to his hand fracture and is not expected to be placed on IR, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Rizzi also relayed that Carr is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Rizzi noted the fracture to Carr's left, non-throwing hand currently doesn't appear as though it will require surgery, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports. The interim head coach also said it's possible that Carr could start Sunday's game against the Commanders even if he's unable to practice this week, per Sean Fazende of Fox 8 New Orleans. It would be a tall task, though, for the veteran signal-caller to both clear the five-step concussion protocol fully and reach a level of comfort with his injured hand to handle full contact and play Week 15. If Carr isn't able to suit up versus Washington, starting duties will fall to one of Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler.