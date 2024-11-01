Derek Carr News: Cleared for Week 9

Carr (oblique) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Carr never quite progressed to full practice participation but nonetheless has been cleared to return from a three-game absence. He'll take over a somewhat depleted offense, with WR Rashid Shaheed (knee) out for the season, WR Bub Means (ankle) out for Week 9 and Cedrick Wilson (hip) listed as questionable, not to mention the Saints' continued O-line issues.