Derek Carr News: Solid numbers in return

Carr completed 18 of 31 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Carr was making his return from a three-game absence due to an oblique injury and put together a reasonably efficient performance despite losing Chris Olave to a concussion in the first quarter. The veteran signal-caller adjusted well and leaned heavily on Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, who accounted for one-third of Carr's completions and 101 of his passing yards. However, Carr's one touchdown pass went to Foster Moreau, who made an acrobatic 17-yard catch in the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Carr threw two incomplete passes and took a sack on the Saints' final drive, but despite the disappointing conclusion Sunday, he'll head into a Week 10 home matchup against the Falcons with some momentum stemming from a solid return to action.