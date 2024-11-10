Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Derek Carr headshot

Derek Carr News: Tosses two TDs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Carr completed 16 of 25 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. He added 17 rushing yards on four carries.

The veteran quarterback flashed a little bit of his early-season magic on deep balls, connecting with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard TD in the second quarter before finding the wideout again for a two-yard score before halftime. Carr and the New Orleans' offense went into a shell in the second half to protect a lead and end the team's seven-game losing streak, as well as give interim coach Darren Rizzi his first victory, but the early fireworks were still an encouraging sign for a passing game that has been struggling due to multiple injuries to the wide receiver corps. Carr will try to build on this performance in Week 11 against the Browns.

Derek Carr
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now