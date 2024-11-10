Derek Carr News: Tosses two TDs in win

Carr completed 16 of 25 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. He added 17 rushing yards on four carries.

The veteran quarterback flashed a little bit of his early-season magic on deep balls, connecting with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard TD in the second quarter before finding the wideout again for a two-yard score before halftime. Carr and the New Orleans' offense went into a shell in the second half to protect a lead and end the team's seven-game losing streak, as well as give interim coach Darren Rizzi his first victory, but the early fireworks were still an encouraging sign for a passing game that has been struggling due to multiple injuries to the wide receiver corps. Carr will try to build on this performance in Week 11 against the Browns.