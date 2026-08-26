Derek Parish News: Signs with Houston

The Texans signed Parish to a contract Wednesday.

Parish has not joined an NFL roster since failing to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster as a seventh-round pick in 2023. The defensive end appears ready to give the league another shot. The 27-year-old will likely play in Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers while Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and Dominique Robinson (calf) tend to their injuries.