Derek Parish headshot

Derek Parish News: Signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Texans signed Parish to a contract Wednesday.

Parish has not joined an NFL roster since failing to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster as a seventh-round pick in 2023. The defensive end appears ready to give the league another shot. The 27-year-old will likely play in Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers while Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and Dominique Robinson (calf) tend to their injuries.

Derek Parish
Houston Texans
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