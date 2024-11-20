Fantasy Football
Derek Stingley headshot

Derek Stingley Injury: Estimated as limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Stingley (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

The Texans' top cornerback played though a hip issue in Houston's Week 11 win over the Cowboys, recording two total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, across 69 defensive snaps. This suggests that Stingley's estimated limited session Wednesday is likely precautionary, and he'll likely be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Titans unless he downgrades to no participation Thursday or Friday.

Derek Stingley
Houston Texans
