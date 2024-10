Stingley recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 23-20 win versus the Bills.

Stingley hadn't posted seven tackles in a single game since Week 5 of his rookie year back in 2022, so Sunday's contest was an outlier for him in that regard. That fact makes him hard to trust as an IDP option in most formats despite his clearly being a strong asset for the Texans.