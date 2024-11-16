Fantasy Football
Derek Stingley headshot

Derek Stingley News: Good to go for Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:09pm

Stingley (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday night's game against the Cowboys and is expected to play.

After logging a DNP on Thursday, Stingley upgraded to limited Friday and full practice Saturday. The Texans' star corner has yet to miss a game this season and has logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps in eight of 10 contests, including four straight. On the year, Stingley has 34 tackles (25 solo) and one interception.

Derek Stingley
Houston Texans
