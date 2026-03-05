Derek Stingley headshot

Derek Stingley News: Has contract restructured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Stingley had $20.38 million of his $21.59 million salary-cap figure converted to a signing bonus Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The move allows the Texans to save $16 million in cap space, per Wilson. Stingley signed a three-year, $90-million extension with Houston in March of last year and then finished the 2025 regular season with 15 pass breakups, including four interceptions. He was targeted just 65 times during the regular season, down from 95 the year before.

Derek Stingley
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derek Stingley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derek Stingley See More
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
52 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
55 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
61 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
67 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
68 days ago