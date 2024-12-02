Derek Stingley News: Makes impactful pick in win
Stingley recorded two tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 23-20 win over Jacksonville in Week 13.
Stingley returned his pick 31 yards to give Houston a short field at Jacksonville's 44-yard line. That led to the second of three Ka'imi Fairbairn field goals, giving Houston 6-0 lead. It was the second interception in three games for Stingley, who has three for the season. All three have led to points (one TD, two FG).
