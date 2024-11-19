Derek Stingley News: Pick leads to points

Stingley recorded two tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in Monday's 34-10 win over Dallas in Week 11.

Stingley halted a Dallas drive on the Houston side of the field with his second pick of the season and first since Week 2. The Texans were able to capitalize on the turnover, turning it into a Joe Mixon touchdown plunge. In addition to his two interceptions, Stingley has 36 tackles and 12 passes defensed over 11 games played.