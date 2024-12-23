Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derick Hall headshot

Derick Hall Injury: Limited in Monday's estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Hall (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks didn't actually hold a practice Monday, but Hall would've been a limited participant in the case it was. This keeps the starting linebacker as questionable ahead of Thursday's outing at Chicago. The coming days should give a better indication on his status when Seattle actually ramps up practice.

Derick Hall
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now