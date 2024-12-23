Derick Hall Injury: Limited in Monday's estimate
Hall (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Seahawks didn't actually hold a practice Monday, but Hall would've been a limited participant in the case it was. This keeps the starting linebacker as questionable ahead of Thursday's outing at Chicago. The coming days should give a better indication on his status when Seattle actually ramps up practice.
