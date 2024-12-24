Fantasy Football
Derick Hall headshot

Derick Hall Injury: Listed as full participant Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Hall (shoulder) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Hall was estimated as limited Monday as the Seahawks didn't hold a practice, but he managed to go through Tuesday's walkthrough without limitations. Barring any setbacks, Hall should be good to go for Thursday night's game against Chicago. In the six games since Seattle's Week 10 bye, Hall has logged nine tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks.

Derick Hall
Seattle Seahawks
