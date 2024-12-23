Fantasy Football
Derick Hall headshot

Derick Hall Injury: Logs sack vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 3:36pm

Hall recorded one solo tackle, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The only tackle Hall made in Sunday's narrow loss was a clutch sack, taking down Sam Darnold late in the fourth quarter. The second-year pro from Auburn has had a productive season, recording 34 total tackles, including a team-leading 7.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 15 appearances. Expect Hall to remain one of Seattle's top edge rushers in the Week 17 matchup against the Bears.

Derick Hall
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
