Derick Hall Injury: Logs sack vs. Minnesota
Hall recorded one solo tackle, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.
The only tackle Hall made in Sunday's narrow loss was a clutch sack, taking down Sam Darnold late in the fourth quarter. The second-year pro from Auburn has had a productive season, recording 34 total tackles, including a team-leading 7.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 15 appearances. Expect Hall to remain one of Seattle's top edge rushers in the Week 17 matchup against the Bears.
