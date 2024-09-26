Derick Hall Injury: Opens week as limited

Hall (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Seattle's injury report Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Hall played through the injury during the Seahawks' Week 3 win over the Dolphins, during which he accrued five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. Hall was limited in all three practice sessions leading up to Week 3, and if he's able to do so again, he should be good to go for Monday's game against the Lions.