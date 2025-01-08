Fantasy Football
Derick Hall News: Eight sacks in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Hall finished the 2024 season with 37 total tackles (20 solo), including 8.0 sacks, while also adding two forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 17 games.

Hall was a force to be reckoned with in 2024, recording 8.0 sacks after failing to get to the quarterback during his rookie campaign in 2023. Additionally, he was able to notch a scoop and score on a fumble recovery in Week 7 versus the Falcons, returning the ball for a 64-yard touchdown. The linebacker appears to be an ascending star for Seattle and he'll look to build off of his impressive sophomore campaign in the NFL in 2025.

