Derick Hall News: Impressive through six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

Hall has posted 20 tackles (11 solo), 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles through six games.

Hall was basically nonexistent as a rookie with zero sacks but has turned things around dramatically in his second season. The 2023 second-round pick should continue to handle a significant snap share as long as Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) is on injured reserve, and his recent production dictates that he'll have high weekly pass-rushing upside even when Nwosu returns.

Derick Hall
Seattle Seahawks
