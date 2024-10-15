Derick Hall News: Impressive through six games

Hall has posted 20 tackles (11 solo), 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles through six games.

Hall was basically nonexistent as a rookie with zero sacks but has turned things around dramatically in his second season. The 2023 second-round pick should continue to handle a significant snap share as long as Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) is on injured reserve, and his recent production dictates that he'll have high weekly pass-rushing upside even when Nwosu returns.