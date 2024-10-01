Fantasy Football
Derick Hall News: Records sack in Week 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 6:49pm

Hall totaled four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, Monday in a loss to the Lions.

Hall brought down Jared Goff for an eight-yard loss late in the second quarter to help shut down Detroit's attempt at tacking points on the board before halftime. The 23-year-old has 4.0 sacks through four games this season after tallying zero sacks over 17 contests as a rookie last year. Hall will look to keep rolling when Seattle takes on the Giants in Week 5 on Sunday.

Derick Hall
Seattle Seahawks
