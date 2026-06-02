Derick Hall News: Signs three-year extension

Seattle signed Hall to a three-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hall only came away with 2.0 sacks in the third season of his rookie contract as he rotated in on the edge behind veteran DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe. However, following a two-sack performance in Super Bowl 60, Hall is now getting a second contract with the Seahawks. With Lawrence having just turned 34 and Mafe now playing with Cincinnati, Hall more easily projects for a starter-type role in 2026.