Derick Hall headshot

Derick Hall News: Signs three-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Seattle signed Hall to a three-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hall only came away with 2.0 sacks in the third season of his rookie contract as he rotated in on the edge behind veteran DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe. However, following a two-sack performance in Super Bowl 60, Hall is now getting a second contract with the Seahawks. With Lawrence having just turned 34 and Mafe now playing with Cincinnati, Hall more easily projects for a starter-type role in 2026.

Derick Hall
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derick Hall See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derick Hall See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
169 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Game-Day-Decision for Deebo?
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Game-Day-Decision for Deebo?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
228 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 7 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 7 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
229 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Lions-49ers Matchup
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Lions-49ers Matchup
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
December 24, 2024
IDP Analysis: Week 14 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 14 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
December 11, 2024