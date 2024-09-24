Derick Hall: Records two sacks in Week 3

Hall finished Sunday's 17-3 win over the Dolphins with five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Hall was listed as questionable ahead of Week 3 due to a hip injury, but that didn't appear to slow down the 2023 second-round pick Sunday as he got to Skylar Thompson twice. Hall's second sack came on the last play of the first half, as he came from behind to take down Thompson and caused the quarterback to fumble the ball out of bounds. After not recording a sack through 17 regular-season games in his rookie year, Hall's three sacks this year is tied for most on the Seahawks with Boye Mafe and tied for eighth in the NFL through three games.